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The Smallest Towns in Indiana

If you love Indiana trivia, rural road trips, or just want to know where the tiniest Hoosier towns are, this list is for you.

Published on May 17, 2026

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Wildflowers in a farm fence-Howard County, Indiana
Source: William Reagan / Getty

The Smallest Towns in Indiana

Indiana is full of charming small towns—but some are so tiny, they’re easy to miss unless you’re really looking.

While most Hoosiers are familiar with small towns like Nashville, Corydon, or Shipshewana, there are lesser-known communities across the state with populations in the double digits—and in some cases, barely enough people to fill a school bus.

Despite their size, these places are officially incorporated towns, meaning they have local governments, historic roots, and often a strong sense of identity.

From river towns that have shrunk over time to hidden enclaves surrounded by big cities, these are the smallest towns in Indiana by population, according to the latest available data.

If you love Indiana trivia, rural road trips, or just want to know where the tiniest Hoosier towns are, this list is for you.

RELATED | Top 25 Largest Cities In Indiana

RELATED | Top 10 Richest Towns in Indianapolis

1. New Amsterdam (Harrison County)

  • Population: 12

  • Claim to Fame: The smallest incorporated town in Indiana
    Once a busy Ohio River trading post, New Amsterdam has seen its population decline dramatically over the years due to flooding and economic shifts. Today, it’s a quiet riverfront town with just a dozen residents.

2. Graysville ( Sullivan County)

  • Population: 24

  • A quiet community in Turman Township, Graysville has existed since 1849. With just a handful of homes, it remains a peaceful dot on the map—yet rich in Indiana history.

3. Alton (Crawford County)

Population: ~30
Alton is another southern Indiana town that once thrived due to river access. These days, it’s a quiet spot with fewer than 35 residents—and a whole lot of charm.

4. Troy (Perry County)

Population: ~65
This historic town along the Ohio River dates back to the early 1800s. Though small, Troy maintains a post office and several historic structures.

5. Crows Nest (Marion County)

  • Population: ~64

  • Fun Fact: A hidden luxury community inside Indianapolis
    Crows Nest is known for its stunning homes and wooded lots. It’s fully surrounded by Indy but remains its own town—with its own ordinances and exclusivity.

6. Merom (Sullivan County)

7. Onward (Cass County)

  • 2025 population: 77 
    One of several Indiana towns with “Onward” in its name—small, historic, and tightly knit.

8. New Middletown (Henry County)

  • 2025 population: 91
    Tied into the smallest town data from STATS Indiana. Modest in population, big in heart.

9. Mount Ayr (Newton County)

  • 2025 population: ~116 
    A northwestern Indiana farm town founded in the late 1800s—quiet but stable.

 

10. Riley (Vigo County)

  • 2025 population: 237 
    South of Terre Haute, a small former coal-town with a proud identity.

The Smallest Towns in Indiana was originally published on b1057.com

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