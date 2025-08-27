Listen Live
Music

The Best Country Songs About Hard Work for Labor Day Weekend

Published on August 27, 2025

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Woman farmer driving tractor on country road near farm in rural landscape

Source: Endika Larrazabal Escuza / Getty

The Best Country Songs About Hard Work for Labor Day Weekend

Labor Day is all about celebrating the hardworking spirit of everyday Americans, and country music has always honored that lifestyle.

From sunup to sundown, country artists have been singing about grit, determination, and the pride of putting in a hard day’s work.

Related Stories

So, as you fire up the grill, relax with family, or head out on a road trip this Labor Day weekend, here are the best country songs about hard work to add to your playlist.

1. “9 to 5” – Dolly Parton

2. “Take This Job and Shove It” – Johnny Paycheck

3. “Hard Workin’ Man” – Brooks & Dunn

4. “Forty Hour Week (For a Livin’)” – Alabama

5. “Working Man Blues” – Merle Haggard

6. “Shiftwork” – Kenny Chesney ft. George Strait

7. “Working Man’s Ph.D.” – Aaron Tippin

8. “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” – Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett

9. “Coal Miner’s Daughter” – Loretta Lynn

10. “Good Time” – Alan Jackson

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
More From Hank FM
Trending
Clayton's Country Bar
Local

Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy

66th GRAMMY Awards - Show
7 Items
Music

Top 10 Country Artists of 2025

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night One
4 Items
Country Music News

Morgan Wallen’s Dating History

riley
31 Items
Celebrity

The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy

Morgan Wallen's One Night At A Time 2024 at Neyland Stadium in Knoxville, TN - Night Two
Music

Morgan Wallen’s “I’m The Problem Tour 2025” – Full List of Tour Dates

Football
33 Items
Sports

Country Music Themed Fantasy Football Names

dolly parton
Contests

Enter to Win: Trans-Siberian Orchestra

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close