The Best Country Songs About Hard Work for Labor Day Weekend
Labor Day is all about celebrating the hardworking spirit of everyday Americans, and country music has always honored that lifestyle.
From sunup to sundown, country artists have been singing about grit, determination, and the pride of putting in a hard day’s work.
So, as you fire up the grill, relax with family, or head out on a road trip this Labor Day weekend, here are the best country songs about hard work to add to your playlist.
1. “9 to 5” – Dolly Parton
2. “Take This Job and Shove It” – Johnny Paycheck
3. “Hard Workin’ Man” – Brooks & Dunn
4. “Forty Hour Week (For a Livin’)” – Alabama
5. “Working Man Blues” – Merle Haggard
6. “Shiftwork” – Kenny Chesney ft. George Strait
7. “Working Man’s Ph.D.” – Aaron Tippin
8. “It’s Five O’Clock Somewhere” – Alan Jackson & Jimmy Buffett
9. “Coal Miner’s Daughter” – Loretta Lynn
10. “Good Time” – Alan Jackson
