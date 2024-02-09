Silly Super Bowl Prop Bets

1 in 4 people will be placing some kind of bet on the Super Bowl this year. Some of them are regular bets, like who will win the game, but some of them are not so regular. Here are a few of our favorites.

1. The Coin Toss Source:Getty Obviously, the odds here are pretty much 50/50 2. What color will the Gatorade be that gets dumped on the winning coach Source:Getty Purple Gatorade is currently the favorite because that’s what the Chiefs dumped on Andy Reid last season 3. Length of National Anthem Source:Getty Last year Chris Stapleton crushed it! But how long will it take Reba this year? Over or Under 90 seconds? 4. How many songs will Usher perform at halftime? Source:Navier Grimes The current line to bet is Over or Under 8.5 songs 5. Super Bowl Commercials Source:NFL Which ad will play first? Doritos or Bud Light? Will we see a dog or a horse first? 6. So many Taylor Swift things What color will she wear? Will there be a proposal at the game from Travis Kelce… or maybe some else?