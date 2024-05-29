Listen Live
Riley Green’s Dog Carl Steals the Show

Published on May 29, 2024

Fans can’t get enough of Riley Green’s lovable Corgi-Blue Heeler mix, Carl. Riley has found Carl stealing the spotlight.

Carl, the ultimate road dog, is a regular on Green’s tours, captivating fans with his quirky appearance and undeniable puppy charisma. Green humorously notes that his fans seem more excited to see Carl than him these days.

“I haven’t done an interview in the last year that didn’t involve Carl,” Green shared. “People walk into my meet and greets now and look at my feet, just looking for him. I don’t even know if people come to my shows to see me anymore!”

Green gave fans a glimpse into his life with Carl during our “Pupdate” series last year. “I’ve got my dog Carl. He’s a Corgi Blue Heeler mix… He’s a great road dog. I’ve got a yellow lab named Jazz that’s a little too rambunctious to be on a bus with me. So Carl’s perfect for hanging out on the bus,” Green mentioned.

Currently, Riley Green (and Carl!) are headlining the Ain’t My Last Rodeo Tour. This summer, they’ll also be making appearances at major events like CMA Fest, Tailgate N’ Tallboys, Country Stampede, Faster Horses, and more.

So, if you’re heading to a Riley Green show, keep an eye out—you might just catch a glimpse of the real star, Carl!

Until then check our Carl and Riley Green below!! 

