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The Top 10 Most Iconic Moments From The Indianapolis 500

Published on May 13, 2026

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105th Running Of The Indianapolis 500 - Winner's Portraits
Source: Andy Lyons / Getty

The Top 10 Most Iconic Moments From The Indianapolis 500

The Indianapolis 500, often referred to as “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing,” is a hallmark of motorsports history.

Since its inception in 1911, this legendary event has captivated millions, becoming much more than just a race.

Held annually every Memorial Day weekend, the 500-mile competition at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway is an unparalleled display of speed, strategy, and passion.

Over the decades, the Indy 500 has evolved into a cultural phenomenon, known for its storied traditions.

From the iconic call of “Gentlemen, start your engines!” (and now including “Ladies” when women compete) to the celebratory bottle of milk in Victory Lane, each aspect of the event adds to its mystique.

The sound of engines roaring down the 2.5-mile oval and the sight of over 300,000 fans fill the air with an energy unique to this race.

If you’re ready to relive the incredible highs and pivotal moments that have shaped the legacy of the Indy 500, explore the top 10 most iconic instances that make this race a treasure trove of stories.

These moments span over a century of racing history, highlighting why the Indy 500 remains a symbol of excellence and resilience in motorsports.

RELATED | 2025 Indy 500 Starting Grid: Where Each Driver Will Start The Race Following Recent Violations

1. Ray Harroun Wins the First Indy 500 (1911)

2. Louis Meyer Drinks Milk (1936)

3. Bill Vukovich’s Back-to-Back Wins (1953–1954)

4. Janet Guthrie Breaks the Gender Barrier (1977)

5. Danny Sullivan’s ‘Spin to Win’ (1985)

6. Emerson Fittipaldi Skips Milk (1993)

7. Hélio Castroneves Joins the Four-Time Club (2021)

8. Gordon Johncock’s Narrow Win (1982)

9. Alexander Rossi’s Fuel Gamble (2016)

10. Rick Mears vs. Michael Andretti (1991)

The Top 10 Most Iconic Moments From The Indianapolis 500 was originally published on 1075thefan.com

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