Morgan Wallen Owns the TouchTunes Charts (Again)

Morgan Wallen just can’t be stopped. The country hitmaker has snagged the No. 1 spot on the TouchTunes Artists Chart for the second quarter of 2025 — and that’s not all. Between the Frontline and Catalog song rankings, Wallen managed to rack up 10 appearances from April 1 through June 30.

If you’re not familiar, the TouchTunes Charts track the most-played songs and artists on jukeboxes in more than 60,000 bars, restaurants, and venues worldwide. The Frontline list covers newer music (released within the last 18 months), while the Catalog list spotlights older hits. The Artists Chart? That’s where all those plays get combined to see who’s truly on top — and this quarter, it’s all Morgan.

TouchTunes data doesn’t count toward the official Billboard charts, but it’s a great snapshot of what people are actually playing out in the wild. And right now, Morgan Wallen is clearly the soundtrack of choice when folks fire up the jukebox.

Check out what other artists made the Most Played List below:

1. Morgan Wallen
2. Toby Keith
3. Chris Stapleton
4. AC/DC
5. Shaboozey
6. Lynard Skynard
7. Zach Bryan
8. Luke Combs
9. George Strait
10. Riley Green