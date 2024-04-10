Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes: Photos From CMT Awards

The CMT Awards, where country music meets Hollywood glam, and where every pose on the red carpet tells a story. But amidst the whirlwind of flashy lights and star-studded moments, there’s one pair that stole the show and our hearts: Kelsea Ballerini and her beau, Chase Stokes.
Check out the snapshots below!
1.Source:Getty
2.Source:Getty
3.Source:Getty
4.Source:Getty
5.Source:Getty
6.Source:Getty
7.Source:Getty
8.Source:Getty
9.Source:Getty
10.Source:Getty
11.Source:Getty
12.Source:Getty
13.Source:Getty
14.Source:Getty
15.Source:Getty
16.Source:Getty
17.Source:Getty
-
Morgan Wallen Setlist: One Night At A Time Tour
-
New Country Cash!
-
BREAKING NEWS: Morgan Wallen Arrested
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
Tim McGraw Setlist: Standing Room Only Tour
-
The Best Bracket In Town: Burgers!
-
Enter To Win: Tim McGraw VIP Experience
-
Behind Tim McGraw's 'Highway Don't Care' with Taylor Swift & Keith Urban