Kelsea Ballerini and Chase Stokes: Photos From CMT Awards

Published on April 10, 2024

The CMT Awards, where country music meets Hollywood glam, and where every pose on the red carpet tells a story. But amidst the whirlwind of flashy lights and star-studded moments, there’s one pair that stole the show and our hearts: Kelsea Ballerini and her beau, Chase Stokes.

Check out the snapshots below!

1.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Portraits Source:Getty

2.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Portraits Source:Getty

3.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Portraits Source:Getty

4.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Portraits Source:Getty

5.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

6.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

7.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

8.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Backstage Source:Getty

9.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Backstage Source:Getty

10.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Backstage Source:Getty

11.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Backstage Source:Getty

12.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Red Carpet Source:Getty

13.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

14.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

15.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Show Source:Getty

16.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Backstage Source:Getty

17.

2024 CMT Music Awards - Backstage Source:Getty
