Inspire HER Honorees

Join Hank during Women’s History Month, as we pay tribute to the women who enrich the fabric of the Indianapolis society.
Inspire HER is a testament to the strength, grace, and dedication exemplified by these exceptional individuals.
As we honor the Indianapolis Women who have left a mark on our community, we invite you to join us in commemorating their achievements during Women’s History Month.
1. Anna CageSource:na
As the Vice President of Radio Promotion for Warner Music Nashville, Anna Cage
supervises her team in securing National airplay for Warner’s roster of artists and their
music. Her team is responsible for delivering countless #1 singles for well-established
superstars such as Blake Shelton, rising stars like Dan+ Shay and newcomers like
Bailey Zimmerman. In addition to this, Anna and her husband Dan own and operate 4
restaurants and bars throughout Indianapolis, also of legacy and newcomer status;
from MassAve’s newest bar Nowhere Special to Broad Ripple’s longtime staple,
Ambrosia Italian Restaurant, whichAnna’s immigrant grandparents and father founded
in 1979.
