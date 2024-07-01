Happy Hour Specials: Indianapolis

Happy Hour is back, and it’s better than ever! After nearly four decades of dry afternoons, the city is about to experience a social revival that’s sure to make history. Imagine the excitement of Prohibition ending, but this time, it’s our beloved Happy Hour making a grand comeback.

On March 14th, 2024, Governor Eric Holcomb gave us all a reason to celebrate by signing HB 1086, affectionately known as “The Happy Hour Bill,” at The Whistle Stop Inn. With the stroke of a pen, a 39-year-old ban was lifted, and Happy Hours were officially legalized again in the 317 (and all of Indiana)!

Cheers to new beginnings and a lot more after-work fun! Here are the Happy Hour specials you need to know about in Indianapolis!

