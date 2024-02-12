George Strait Saves Your Valentine’s Day

Did you forget Valentine’s Day was this week? Don’t worry we’ve got you covered with George Strait tickets every hour between 6-10am (Tues 2/13), just in time to SAVE your Valentine’s Day!!! Make sure you have our number saved 317.239.9797 and get ready to win with some one of King George’s best love songs!!!
1. The Love Bug
2. Carrying Your Love With Me
3. I Cross My Heart
4. Carried Away
5. Check Yes Or No
What do you hope to hear George sing inside Lucas Oil Stadium May 4th?!?
