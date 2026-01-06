Listen Live
Feel Old Yet? These Iconic Country Songs Turn 30 in 2026

Published on January 6, 2026

Shania TWAIN

As we kick off 2026, country music fans are taking a celebratory trip down memory lane. This year marks the 30th anniversary of some of the most beloved tracks that helped shape the genre in the mid-’90s to early 2000s. From heartfelt ballads to upbeat anthems that dominated the charts, these songs not only defined moments in listeners’ lives but also left a lasting impact on country music as a whole. Join us as we spotlight the top country songs turning 30 this year—

1. “(If You’re Not in It for Love) I’m Outta Here!” -Shania Twain

2. “Blue Clear Sky” – George Strait

3. “My Maria” – Brooks & Dunn

4. “Strawberry Wine” – Deana Carter

5. “It Matters to Me” – Faith Hill

6. “Little Bitty” – Alan Jackson

7. “You Win My Love” – Shania Twain

8. “One Way Ticket (Because I Can)” – LeAnn Rimes

9. “Time Marches On” – Tracy Lawrence

10. “Daddy’s Money” – Ricochet

11. “Heads Carolina, Tails California” – Jo Dee Messina

12. “No One Needs to Know” – Shania Twain

13. “You Can Feel Bad” – Patty Loveless

14. “So Much for Pretending” – Bryan White

15. “Living in a Moment” – Ty Herndon

