Country Stars With April Birthdays

Did you know some of the biggest country music stars are blowing out candles this month? Do you share an April birthday with someone famous? Check out our list:

1. Hillary Scott Source:Getty Lady A’s Hillary Scott was born April 1, 1986, in Nashville, Tenn.

2. Kip Moore Source:Getty Kip Moore was born on April 1, 1980, in Tifton, Ga.

3. Billy Dean Source:Getty Billy Dean was born April 1, 1962, in Quincy, Fla. DYK: He tells people his birthday is April 2, so they won’t think of him as an April Fool?

4. Zach Bryan Source:Getty Zach Bryan was born April 2, 1996, in Okinawa, Japan.

5. Emmylou Harris Source:Getty The legendary Emmylou Harris was born April 2, 1947, in Birmingham, Ala.

6. Mike Eli Source:Getty Mike Eli, of the Eli Young Band, was born April 5, 1981, in Tomball, Texas.

7. Pat Green Source:Getty Pat Green was born April 5, 1972, in San Antonio, Texas.

8. Troy Gentry Source:Getty Troy Gentry, of Montgomery Gentry, would have been 57 this year. He was born April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Ky.

9. Merle Haggard Source:Getty Merle Haggard would have been 87 this year. He was born April 6, 1937, in Bakersfield, Calif.

10. Maren Morris Source:Getty Maren Morris was born on April 10, 1990, in Arlington, Texas.

11. Easton Corbin Source:Getty Easton Corbin was born on April 12, 1983, in Trenton, Fla.

12. Vince Gill Source:Getty Vince Gill was born April 12, 1957, in Norman, Okla.

13. Loretta Lynn Source:Getty Loretta Lynn would have been 92 this year. She was famously born April 14, 1932, in Butcher Holler, Ky.

14. Chris Stapleton Source:Getty Chris Stapleton was born on April 15, 1978, in Lexington, Ky.

15. Glen Campbell Source:Getty Glen Campbell would have been 88 this year. He was born April 22, 1936, in Delight, Ark.

16. Carly Pearce Source:Getty Grand Ole Opry member Carly Pearce was born April 24, 1990, in Taylor Mill, Ky.

17. Morgan Evans Source:Getty Morgan Evans was born April 25, 1985, in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia.

18. Jay DeMarcus Source:Getty Jay DeMarcus, of Rascal Flatts, was born April 26, 1971, in Columbus, Ohio.

19. John Osborne Source:Getty John Osborne of the band Brothers Osborne was born on April 27, 1982. (and yes, he’s the oldest!)

20. Michael Ray Source:Getty Michael Ray was born on April 29, 1988, in Eustis, Fla.