Country Stars With April Birthdays

Published on April 1, 2024

Luck Reunion 2024

Source: Gary Miller / Getty

Did you know some of the biggest country music stars are blowing out candles this month? Do you share an April birthday with someone famous? Check out our list:

1. Hillary Scott

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Lady A’s Hillary Scott was born April 1, 1986, in Nashville, Tenn.

2. Kip Moore

Conservation Aid A Live Concert To Benefit The NWTF Foundation Source:Getty

Kip Moore was born on April 1, 1980, in Tifton, Ga.

3. Billy Dean

GLAAD + TY HERNDON's 2018 Concert for Love & Acceptance, hosted by CMT's Cody Alan Source:Getty

Billy Dean was born April 1, 1962, in Quincy, Fla. DYK: He tells people his birthday is April 2, so they won’t think of him as an April Fool?

4. Zach Bryan

Zach Bryan Performs in Washington, D.C. Source:Getty

Zach Bryan was born April 2, 1996, in Okinawa, Japan.

5. Emmylou Harris

Emmylou Harris Performs At The Laguna Bowl Source:Getty

The legendary Emmylou Harris was born April 2, 1947, in Birmingham, Ala.

6. Mike Eli

2023 Windy City Smokeout Source:Getty

Mike Eli, of the Eli Young Band, was born April 5, 1981, in Tomball, Texas.

7. Pat Green

Houston Chronicle Source:Getty

Pat Green was born April 5, 1972, in San Antonio, Texas.

8. Troy Gentry

Celebrities Attend The New York Jets vs San Diego Chargers Game Source:Getty

Troy Gentry, of Montgomery Gentry, would have been 57 this year. He was born April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Ky.

9. Merle Haggard

Bonnaroo Music & Arts Festival 2009 - Manchester TN Source:Getty

Merle Haggard would have been 87 this year. He was born April 6, 1937, in Bakersfield, Calif.

10. Maren Morris

Library Of Congress 2024 Gershwin Prize For Popular Song Source:Getty

Maren Morris was born on April 10, 1990, in Arlington, Texas.

11. Easton Corbin

Cody Johnson In Concert - Franklin, TN Source:Getty

Easton Corbin was born on April 12, 1983, in Trenton, Fla.

12. Vince Gill

Amy Grant & Vince Gill Christmas At The Ryman Source:Getty

Vince Gill was born April 12, 1957, in Norman, Okla.

13. Loretta Lynn

Ford's Theatre Fundraiser with the Reagans Source:Getty

Loretta Lynn would have been 92 this year. She was famously born April 14, 1932, in Butcher Holler, Ky.

14. Chris Stapleton

The 57th Annual CMA Awards - Show Source:Getty

Chris Stapleton was born on April 15, 1978, in Lexington, Ky.

15. Glen Campbell

Glen Campbell On The Tonight Show Source:Getty

Glen Campbell would have been 88 this year. He was born April 22, 1936, in Delight, Ark.

16. Carly Pearce

Big Machine Label Group Showcases Talent at 2024 Country Radio Seminar in Nashville Source:Getty

Grand Ole Opry member Carly Pearce was born April 24, 1990, in Taylor Mill, Ky.

17. Morgan Evans

CMA Fest 2023 - Day 3 Source:Getty

Morgan Evans was born April 25, 1985, in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia.

18. Jay DeMarcus

54th Annual GMA Dove Awards - Arrivals Source:Getty

Jay DeMarcus, of Rascal Flatts, was born April 26, 1971, in Columbus, Ohio.

19. John Osborne

C2C Country To Country 2024 Source:Getty

John Osborne of the band Brothers Osborne was born on April 27, 1982. (and yes, he’s the oldest!)

20. Michael Ray

Michael Ray Performs On FOX & Friends All American Summer Concert Series Source:Getty

Michael Ray was born on April 29, 1988, in Eustis, Fla.

21. Willie Nelson

Luck Reunion 2024 Source:Getty

The legendary Willie Nelson was born April 29, 1933, in Abbott, Texas. DYK: Some relatives insist that he was born April 30th. Either way he’s one of a kind.

