Country Stars With April Birthdays

Did you know some of the biggest country music stars are blowing out candles this month? Do you share an April birthday with someone famous? Check out our list:
1. Hillary ScottSource:Getty
Lady A’s Hillary Scott was born April 1, 1986, in Nashville, Tenn.
2. Kip MooreSource:Getty
Kip Moore was born on April 1, 1980, in Tifton, Ga.
3. Billy DeanSource:Getty
Billy Dean was born April 1, 1962, in Quincy, Fla. DYK: He tells people his birthday is April 2, so they won’t think of him as an April Fool?
4. Zach BryanSource:Getty
Zach Bryan was born April 2, 1996, in Okinawa, Japan.
5. Emmylou HarrisSource:Getty
The legendary Emmylou Harris was born April 2, 1947, in Birmingham, Ala.
6. Mike EliSource:Getty
Mike Eli, of the Eli Young Band, was born April 5, 1981, in Tomball, Texas.
7. Pat GreenSource:Getty
Pat Green was born April 5, 1972, in San Antonio, Texas.
8. Troy GentrySource:Getty
Troy Gentry, of Montgomery Gentry, would have been 57 this year. He was born April 5, 1967, in Lexington, Ky.
9. Merle HaggardSource:Getty
Merle Haggard would have been 87 this year. He was born April 6, 1937, in Bakersfield, Calif.
10. Maren MorrisSource:Getty
Maren Morris was born on April 10, 1990, in Arlington, Texas.
11. Easton CorbinSource:Getty
Easton Corbin was born on April 12, 1983, in Trenton, Fla.
12. Vince GillSource:Getty
Vince Gill was born April 12, 1957, in Norman, Okla.
13. Loretta LynnSource:Getty
Loretta Lynn would have been 92 this year. She was famously born April 14, 1932, in Butcher Holler, Ky.
14. Chris StapletonSource:Getty
Chris Stapleton was born on April 15, 1978, in Lexington, Ky.
15. Glen CampbellSource:Getty
Glen Campbell would have been 88 this year. He was born April 22, 1936, in Delight, Ark.
16. Carly PearceSource:Getty
Grand Ole Opry member Carly Pearce was born April 24, 1990, in Taylor Mill, Ky.
17. Morgan EvansSource:Getty
Morgan Evans was born April 25, 1985, in Newcastle, New South Wales, Australia.
18. Jay DeMarcusSource:Getty
Jay DeMarcus, of Rascal Flatts, was born April 26, 1971, in Columbus, Ohio.
19. John OsborneSource:Getty
John Osborne of the band Brothers Osborne was born on April 27, 1982. (and yes, he’s the oldest!)
20. Michael RaySource:Getty
Michael Ray was born on April 29, 1988, in Eustis, Fla.
21. Willie NelsonSource:Getty
The legendary Willie Nelson was born April 29, 1933, in Abbott, Texas. DYK: Some relatives insist that he was born April 30th. Either way he’s one of a kind.
