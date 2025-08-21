Listen Live
Country Stars Who Are Huge NFL Fans

Published on August 21, 2025

Garth Brooks At Sports Event

Garth Brooks | Source: Vinnie Zuffante / Getty

Country Stars Who Are Huge NFL Fans

Country music and football have always gone hand in hand. From Friday night lights in small towns to packed NFL stadiums on Sundays, the energy and passion run deep in both worlds. Many country stars grew up in football-loving households, and some even played the sport before finding fame in music.

So, it’s no surprise that when these singers aren’t on stage, they’re often in the stands—or glued to a screen—cheering for their favorite NFL teams.

Some artists keep their fandom casual, but others take it to another level. Whether it’s singing the national anthem before kickoff, performing halftime shows, or simply repping their team’s colors on stage, these country artists wear their NFL pride proudly. A few have even worked directly with players and organizations, proving their loyalty goes far beyond just game day.

Here’s a look at the country music stars who are the NFL’s most dedicated fans—and the teams they live and breathe for.

1. Jelly Roll – Tennessee Titans

2. Kenny Chesney – Pittsburgh Steelers

3. Chris Young – Dallas Cowboys

4. Luke Combs – Carolina Panthers

5. Blake Shelton – Arizona Cardinals

6. Darius Rucker – Miami Dolphins

7. Garth Brooks – Pittsburgh Steelers

8. Scotty McCreery – New England Patriots

9. Post Malone – Dallas Cowboys

10. Parker McCollum – Houston Texans

11. Brad Paisley – Green Bay Packers

12.

