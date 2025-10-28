Listen Live
Country Stars Halloween Costumes

Published on October 28, 2025

Get ready to be spooked and inspired by the best Halloween costumes from country stars! From frightful to fabulous, these artists brought creativity and fun to the Halloween scene this year.

1. Jason Aldean & Brittany Aldean: Step Brothers

2. Thomas Rhett: Emotions

3. Kane & Katelyn Brown: Beetle Juice and Wednesday Adams

4. Jon Pardi: Ghost

5. Raelynn: Sabrina Carpenter

6. Brandon Davis & Family: Peter Pan

7. Dolly Parton: Witch

8. LeAnn Womack: Parker McCollum

9. Chase Rice: Jack and Coke

10. Jordan Davis: Woody/ Toy Story

11. ERNEST: Hook

12. Reba: Beetlejuice

13. Dan + Shay: Christmas

14. Maren Morris: The Craft

15. Maddie & Tae: The Griswolds

16. Maddie & Tae: Juno

17. Rodney Atkins

18. Niko Moon: Space

19. Old Dominion: Scooby Doo

20. Tyler Farr: Michael Myers

21. Zac Brown Band: Lumberjack

22. Brett Young: Unicorn

23. Gabby Barrett: Frozen

24. Rascal Flatts: Rascal Flatts

25. Ashley McBryde: Cher

26. Chris Lane: Voter

27. Dillion Carmichael: Hagrid

28. Russel Dickerson: Alien

29. Eli Young Band: Bluey

30. Kelsea Ballerini & Chase Stokes: Sandy and Danny

