Country Siblings You Might’ve Not Known Were Related

Happy National Siblings Day!
Here’s 5 country singers you might’ve not known were related!
1. The Dixie Chicks (Martie Maguire and Emily Strayer)
2. The Band Perry (Kimberly Perry, Reid Perry, and Neil Perry)
3. The Brothers Osborne (John Osborne and TJ Osborne)
4. The Bellamy Brothers (David Bellamy and Howard Bellamy)
