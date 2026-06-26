Top Country Fan Summer Vacation Spots
Top Country Fan Summer Vacation Spots
From the neon-lit honky-tonks of Nashville to the sun-soaked festival grounds of Texas, this country was shaped by the same stories, struggles, and celebrations that country music has been singing about for generations.
A country fan’s summer road trip isn’t just about finding live music, it’s about soaking in the culture, the food, the history, and the small-town charm that makes this genre feel like home no matter where you’re from.
Whether you’re chasing a bucket-list festival, exploring the roots of bluegrass in Appalachia, or two-stepping your way through the honky-tonk capital of the world, there’s a destination out there with your name on it.
Take a look below at the Top Country Fan Summer Vacation Spots.
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1. Nashville, Tennessee – The Country Music Capital
It’s no surprise that Nashville tops the list.
With iconic venues like the Grand Ole Opry, Ryman Auditorium, and the Country Music Hall of Fame, Nashville is a bucket-list destination for any country fan.
Don’t forget to catch live bands on Broadway and grab hot chicken while you’re at it.
2. Austin, Texas – Live Music Capital of the World
Austin mixes country, blues, and rock for a unique Texas sound.
Explore honky-tonks like The Broken Spoke or catch big names at summer festivals like Austin City Limits.
The food trucks and Hill Country views are just icing on the cake.
3. Branson, Missouri – Classic Country Charm
Branson offers a family-friendly spin on a country music vacation.
Enjoy live shows every night, from throwback country tributes to gospel and bluegrass.
Silver Dollar City and scenic lakes make it a great spot for kids and adults alike.
4. Pigeon Forge, Tennessee – Dolly Parton’s Playground
Home to Dollywood, Pigeon Forge is a must-visit for Dolly Parton fans.
From thrill rides to musical performances and Southern cuisine, this Smoky Mountain town offers country flair with a touch of Appalachian beauty.
5. Fort Worth, Texas – True Western Vibes
Fort Worth is where country music meets cowboy culture.
Visit the historic Stockyards for rodeos, saloons, and live country shows.
It’s one of the best destinations for those who love the roots of country and western life.
6. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina – Beach & Country Beats
Combine sand and songs with Myrtle Beach’s Carolina Country Music Fest held each June.
With big-name headliners and oceanfront views, it’s the perfect summer mix of sunshine and sound.
7. Louisville, Kentucky – Bourbon, Bluegrass & Country
While known for bluegrass, Louisville offers a diverse country music scene, with local venues hosting top acts and rising stars. Add in bourbon tastings and scenic country roads, and you’ve got a relaxing Southern escape.
8. Deadwood, South Dakota – Wild West Country Experience
This historic gold rush town is now a hotspot for summer festivals and outdoor concerts.
Deadwood offers a rugged, authentic Old West vibe with a surprising amount of country music fun.
9. Asheville, North Carolina – Mountains & Music
Set in the beautiful Blue Ridge Mountains, Asheville blends mountain charm with a thriving music scene.
It’s perfect for fans of folk, Americana, and roots-country sounds, especially during summer music series and festivals.
10. Tishomingo, Oklahoma – Miranda Lambert’s Hometown
Want something off the beaten path? Head to Miranda Lambert’s hometown.
Visit her boutique, The Pink Pistol, and soak up the charm of small-town Oklahoma with country flair and Southern hospitality.