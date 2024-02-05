Listen Live
Country Artists Who Sang The Super Bowl National Anthem

Published on February 5, 2024

super bowl

Source: Reba | Post Malone / NFL

Reba is set to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII, but did you know several other country stars have honored America at the big game? Let’s see how many you remember…

1. Charley Pride-Super Bowl VII (1974)

Charley Pride became the first country artist to perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl when he took the field in 1974.

2. Garth Brooks-Super Bowl XXVII (1993)

Superbowl XXVII - Dallas Cowboys v Buffalo Bills Source:Getty

Garth Brooks was joined by Marlee Matlin to perform the Star-Spangled Banner before Super Bowl XXVII. Check out Garth’s performance here.

3. Faith Hill-Super Bowl XXIV (2000)

FBN-SUPER BOWL-FAITH HILL Source:Getty

Faith Hill sings the US National Anthem before the start of Super Bowl XXXIV between the St. Louis Rams and Tennessee Titans. Check out the performance here

4. The Chicks-Super Bowl XXXVI (2003)

FBN-SUPER BOWL-RAIDERS-BUCCANEERS-DIXIE1 Source:Getty

The Dixie Chicks sing the National Anthem before the start of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Oakland Raiders.  Check out The Chicks performance here.

5. Carrie Underwood-Super Bowl XLIV (2010)

Football - NFL Super Bowl XLIV - Saints vs. Colts Source:Getty

Carrie Underwood sings the National Anthem prior to the start of the New Orleans Saints 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. (Boo Saints!) Check out Carrie’s performance here. 

6. Kelly Clarkson-Super Bowl XLVI (2012)

Bridgestone Super Bowl XLVI Pregame Show Source:Getty

Kelly Clarkson performs the National Anthem at Lucas Oil Stadium before the Giants defeated the Patriots. Check out Kelly’s performance here.

7. Luke Bryan-Super Bowl LI (2017)

NFL: FEB 05 Super Bowl LI - Falcons v Patriots Source:Getty

Luke Bryan sings the National Anthem before New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Check out Luke’s performance here. 

8. Eric Church-Super Bowl LV (2021)

Kansas City Chiefs vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Super Bowl LV Source:Getty

Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan teamed up before Super Bowl LV in Tampa for a unique rendition of the National Anthem. Check out their performance here. 

9. Mickey Guyton-Super Bowl LVI (2022)

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals Source:Getty

Mickey Guyton performed the national anthem prior to Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, at SoFi Stadium. Check out Mickey’s performance here.

10. Chris Stapleton-Super Bowl LVII (2023)

Super Bowl LVII Pregame Source:Getty

Some consider Chris Stapleton’s National Anthem performance before last year’s Super Bowl as the greatest of all time. Check it out here.

How many did you remember? Who was your favorite? Be sure to check out Reba this Sunday on CBS.

