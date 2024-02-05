Country Artists Who Sang The Super Bowl National Anthem

Reba is set to sing the National Anthem at Super Bowl LVII, but did you know several other country stars have honored America at the big game? Let’s see how many you remember…

1. Charley Pride-Super Bowl VII (1974) Charley Pride became the first country artist to perform the National Anthem at the Super Bowl when he took the field in 1974.

2. Garth Brooks-Super Bowl XXVII (1993) Source:Getty Garth Brooks was joined by Marlee Matlin to perform the Star-Spangled Banner before Super Bowl XXVII. Check out Garth’s performance here.

3. Faith Hill-Super Bowl XXIV (2000) Source:Getty Faith Hill sings the US National Anthem before the start of Super Bowl XXXIV between the St. Louis Rams and Tennessee Titans. Check out the performance here.

4. The Chicks-Super Bowl XXXVI (2003) Source:Getty The Dixie Chicks sing the National Anthem before the start of Super Bowl XXXVII between the Tampa Bay Buccaneers will play the Oakland Raiders. Check out The Chicks performance here.

5. Carrie Underwood-Super Bowl XLIV (2010) Source:Getty Carrie Underwood sings the National Anthem prior to the start of the New Orleans Saints 31-17 victory over the Indianapolis Colts in Super Bowl XLIV. (Boo Saints!) Check out Carrie’s performance here.

6. Kelly Clarkson-Super Bowl XLVI (2012) Source:Getty Kelly Clarkson performs the National Anthem at Lucas Oil Stadium before the Giants defeated the Patriots. Check out Kelly’s performance here.

7. Luke Bryan-Super Bowl LI (2017) Source:Getty Luke Bryan sings the National Anthem before New England Patriots vs Atlanta Falcons in Super Bowl LI. Check out Luke’s performance here.

8. Eric Church-Super Bowl LV (2021) Source:Getty Eric Church and Jazmine Sullivan teamed up before Super Bowl LV in Tampa for a unique rendition of the National Anthem. Check out their performance here.

9. Mickey Guyton-Super Bowl LVI (2022) Source:Getty Mickey Guyton performed the national anthem prior to Super Bowl 56 between the Los Angeles Rams and the Cincinnati Bengals, at SoFi Stadium. Check out Mickey’s performance here.