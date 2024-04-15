Chris Stapleton Shows Off His Comedic Skills On SNL

Chris Stapleton returned to Saturday Night Live for the third time this weekend. He performed two tracks off his Higher album “White Horse” and “Mountains Of My Mind”. (Check them out below) However, it was his new collaboration “Get That Boy Back“ that everyone is talking about to start the week.

1. Chris Joins The Ladies Of SNL For “Get That Boy Back” 2. Morgane joins Chris for “White Horse” Live On SNL 3. Chris Performs “Mountains Of My Mind” Live On SNL