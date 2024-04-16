Caitlin Clark Selected NO. 1 Overall by the Indiana Fever

The WNBA Draft was last night and there was no surprise who the Indiana Fever were taking with the first overall pick. Caitlin Clark will be bringing her talents to the Circle City and there were a lot of people congratulating her.
The Indiana Faver kickoff their season on 5/14 against the Connecticut Suns and play their first home game on 5/16 against the New York Liberty.
