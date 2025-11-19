Listen Live
BREAKING: 2025 CMA Awards Winners Revealed

Published on November 19, 2025

CMA Fest 2025 - Day One

Source: Taylor Hill / Getty

The 2025 CMA Awards winners are in, celebrating the biggest names in country music. Post Malone, Blake Shelton, Ella Langley, and Riley Green were among the early winners of the night.

Leading the nominations were Ella Langley, Lainey Wilson, and Megan Moroney, each earning six nods, followed closely by Zach Top with five. Riley Green and Cody Johnson received four nominations each.

1. MUSIC VIDEO OF THE YEAR: “You Look Like You Love Me”- Ella Langley+Riley Green

Nominees Included:

  • “Am I Ok?”-Megan Moroney
  • “I’m Gonna Love You”-Cody Johnson (with Carrie Underwood)
  • “Somewhere Over Laredo”-Lainey Wilson
  • “Think I’m In Love With You”- Chris Stapleton
  • “You Look Like You Love Me”- Ella Langley+Riley Green WINNER

 

2. MUSICAL EVENT OF THE YEAR: “Pour Me A Drink” Post Malone+Blake Shelton

Nominees Included:

  • “Don’t Mind If I Do” — Riley Green+Ella Langley  
  •  “Hard Fought Hallelujah” — Brandon Lake+Jelly Roll
  •  “I’m Gonna Love You” — Cody Johnson+Carrie Underwood
  •  “Pour Me A Drink” — Post Malone+Blake Shelton WINNER
  • “You Had To Be There” — Megan Moroney+Kenny Chesney

3. WILLIE NELSON LIFETIME ACHIEVEMENT AWARD: Vince Gill

