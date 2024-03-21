Bell Bottom Country Comes to Life: Lainey Wilson’s Exclusive Nashville Pop-Up Bar Experience

Lainey Wilson, the GRAMMY award-winning country star, is set to collaborate with bourbon brand Barmen 1873 for an exclusive pop-up bar experience in Nashville. Named “Hold My Bourbon Bar” after her fan-favorite track “Hold My Halo,” the event will bring to life Wilson’s signature Bell Bottom Country image for three days this spring, from April 5th to 7th, at GoodTimes Full Service Bar.

The pop-up bar will immerse patrons in a Western-themed atmosphere inspired by Wilson’s acclaimed 2022 album. Guests can enjoy specialty cocktails crafted with Barmen 1873 Bourbon, including drinks like the Wildflowers Old Fashioned and the Buckle Up and Wild Horses Manhattan, named after Lainey’s fan group.

Attendees will receive two complimentary drinks, small bites, access to exclusive merchandise, and the opportunity for Wildflower-filled photo ops. Additionally, ticket holders will have the chance to virtually interact with Wilson through an exclusive on-site video message.

All proceeds from the Hold My Bourbon Bar experience will go towards Wilson’s charitable fund, Heart Like A Truck, which supports various causes aimed at making positive changes in communities worldwide.

Tickets for the Hold My Bourbon Bar pop-up are priced at $10 and can be purchased online at www.holdmybourbonbar.com. Attendees must be 21 years or older to participate in the event.