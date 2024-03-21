Listen Live
Entertainment

Bell Bottom Country Comes to Life: Lainey Wilson’s Exclusive Nashville Pop-Up Bar Experience

Published on March 21, 2024

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

Lainey Wilson

Source: Hold My Bourbon Rendering / Barmen 1873 Bourbon

Lainey Wilson, the GRAMMY award-winning country star, is set to collaborate with bourbon brand Barmen 1873 for an exclusive pop-up bar experience in Nashville. Named “Hold My Bourbon Bar” after her fan-favorite track “Hold My Halo,” the event will bring to life Wilson’s signature Bell Bottom Country image for three days this spring, from April 5th to 7th, at GoodTimes Full Service Bar.

The pop-up bar will immerse patrons in a Western-themed atmosphere inspired by Wilson’s acclaimed 2022 album. Guests can enjoy specialty cocktails crafted with Barmen 1873 Bourbon, including drinks like the Wildflowers Old Fashioned and the Buckle Up and Wild Horses Manhattan, named after Lainey’s fan group.

Attendees will receive two complimentary drinks, small bites, access to exclusive merchandise, and the opportunity for Wildflower-filled photo ops. Additionally, ticket holders will have the chance to virtually interact with Wilson through an exclusive on-site video message.

All proceeds from the Hold My Bourbon Bar experience will go towards Wilson’s charitable fund, Heart Like A Truck, which supports various causes aimed at making positive changes in communities worldwide.

Tickets for the Hold My Bourbon Bar pop-up are priced at $10 and can be purchased online at www.holdmybourbonbar.com. Attendees must be 21 years or older to participate in the event.

 

1.

Lainey Wilson Source:Barmen 1873 Bourbon

2.

Lainey Wilson Source:Barmen 1873 Bourbon

3.

Lainey Wilson Source:Barmen 1873 Bourbon

4.

Lainey Wilson Source:Barmen 1873 Bourbon
More From Hank FM
Trending
NCC
Contests

New Country Cash!

Lainey Wilson 4 items
Entertainment

Bell Bottom Country Comes to Life: Lainey Wilson’s Exclusive Nashville Pop-Up Bar Experience

George Strait, Brad Paisley, and Alan Jackson all singing with guitars
Country Music News

The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World

Scotty McCreery and his mother on his wedding day
Country Music News

Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day

burger
Entertainment

The Best Bracket In Town: Burgers!

The 50th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Music

Peyton Manning Would Pretend to Play Guitar with Kenny Chesney

elvis
On This Day

Elvis Presley’s Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana

Music Survey HANK FM
Entertainment

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close