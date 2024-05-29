Are These the Top 10 Country Songs of All-Time?

Rolling Stone just named the best 200 country songs of all time.
Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of launching “Rolling Stone Country”, a section devoted entirely to country music.
Here are the top ten:
1. “Jolene” by Dolly Parton
2. “I Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash
3. “Crazy” by Patsy Cline
4. “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” by Hank Williams
5. “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones
6. “You Don’t Know Me” by Ray Charles
7. “Standing on the Corner (Blue Yodel #9)” by Jimmie Rodgers
8. “Stand by Your Man” by Tammy Wynette
9. “Mama Tried” by Merle Haggard
10. “Amarillo by Morning” by George Strait
