Are These the Top 10 Country Songs of All-Time?

Published on May 29, 2024

Rolling Stone just named the best 200 country songs of all time.

Celebrating the 10-year anniversary of launching “Rolling Stone Country”, a section devoted entirely to country music.

Here are the top ten:

1. “Jolene” by Dolly Parton

2. “I Walk the Line” by Johnny Cash

3. “Crazy” by Patsy Cline

4. “I’m So Lonesome I Could Cry” by Hank Williams

5. “He Stopped Loving Her Today” by George Jones

6. “You Don’t Know Me” by Ray Charles

7. “Standing on the Corner (Blue Yodel #9)” by Jimmie Rodgers

8. “Stand by Your Man” by Tammy Wynette

9. “Mama Tried” by Merle Haggard

10. “Amarillo by Morning” by George Strait

