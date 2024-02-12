Annie’s Must Have Country Love Songs

If there’s one thing country music knows how to do it’s write a great love song. Everyone’s got a favorite. Here’s my Top 10 to add to your Valentine’s Playlist.
1. Love The Way You Love Me-John Michael Montgomery (1993)
2. Now That I Found You-Terri Clark (1998)
3. The Way Your Love Makes Me Feel-Diamond Rio (1997)
4. Cover Me Up-Morgan Wallen (2021)
5. A Woman Like You-Lee Brice (2012)
6. Making Memories Of Us-Keith Urban (2005)
7. She’s In Love With The Boy-Trisha Yearwood (1993)
8. Check Yes Or No-George Strait (1995)
9. She’s Everything-Brad Paisley (2005)
10. It’s Your Love-Tim McGraw+Faith Hill (1997)
