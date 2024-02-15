Listen Live
Annie & Cole

Annie’s Heartbreak Playlist

Published on February 15, 2024

3D Rendering of broken heart in garbage can

Source: Lucian3D / Getty

Valentine’s Day not go the way you had planned? It’s ok, I’ve always liked sad songs anyway. If love songs aren’t your thing, here is the ultimate heartbreak mix.

1. Lady A- What If I Never Get Over You

2. Kelsea Ballerini-Penthouse

3. Morgan Evans-Over For You

4. Sam Hunt-2016

5. Toby Keith-Wish I Didn’t Know Now

6. Maddie&Tae-Die From A Broken Heart

7. Patsy Cline-Crazy

8. Miranda Lambert-Love Your Memory

9. The Chicks-You Were Mine

10. Taylor Swift-Last Kiss

