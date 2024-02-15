Annie’s Heartbreak Playlist

Valentine’s Day not go the way you had planned? It’s ok, I’ve always liked sad songs anyway. If love songs aren’t your thing, here is the ultimate heartbreak mix.
1. Lady A- What If I Never Get Over You
2. Kelsea Ballerini-Penthouse
3. Morgan Evans-Over For You
4. Sam Hunt-2016
5. Toby Keith-Wish I Didn’t Know Now
6. Maddie&Tae-Die From A Broken Heart
7. Patsy Cline-Crazy
8. Miranda Lambert-Love Your Memory
9. The Chicks-You Were Mine
10. Taylor Swift-Last Kiss
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
New Country Cash!
-
Toby Keith's Resilience: Faith and Fortitude in His Stomach Cancer Battle
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
Top Country Mother-Son Dance Songs For Your Wedding Day
-
Jelly Roll Joins NBA All-Star Weekend Concert Lineup
-
Toby Keith: The Rise of the Red Solo Cup
-
Toby Keith Passes Away At Age 62