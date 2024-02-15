Annie’s Heartbreak Playlist

Valentine’s Day not go the way you had planned? It’s ok, I’ve always liked sad songs anyway. If love songs aren’t your thing, here is the ultimate heartbreak mix.

1. Lady A- What If I Never Get Over You 2. Kelsea Ballerini-Penthouse 3. Morgan Evans-Over For You 4. Sam Hunt-2016 5. Toby Keith-Wish I Didn’t Know Now 6. Maddie&Tae-Die From A Broken Heart 7. Patsy Cline-Crazy 8. Miranda Lambert-Love Your Memory 9. The Chicks-You Were Mine 10. Taylor Swift-Last Kiss