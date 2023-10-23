10 Songs you didn’t know Eric Church wrote for other Artists!

Country music enthusiasts around the world admire Eric Church not only for his mesmerizing live performances but also for his songwriting prowess. The Chief has crafted a multitude of exceptional songs that, for various reasons, have never found their way into his own albums. However, some of these hidden gems have been discovered and embraced by other artists over the years. In this article, we’ll delve into the treasure trove of Eric Church’s songwriting brilliance and explore 10 songs, some older and some newer, that have been touched by the Chief’s creative genius.

1. Quittin’ Time – Morgan Wallen Written by Eric Church, Luke Laird, and Josh Thompson 2. My Song Will Never Die – Luke Combs Written by Eric Church, Travis Meadows and Jonathan Singleton 3. Jacksonville To Jackson Hole – The Wild Feathers Written by Eric Church and Casey Beathard. 4. Don’t Blame It On Whiskey – Jon Pardi and Lauren Alaina Written by Eric Church, Miranda Lambert, Luke Laird and Michael Heeney. 5. Wildfire – Zac Brown Band Written by Eric Church, Zac Brown, Wyatt Durrette, Liz Rose, Clay Cook. 6. We Were – Keith Urban Written by Eric Church, Ryan Tyndell, and Jeff Hyde. Eric also recorded a duet of the song alongside Keith Urban. Yeah, it’s better. 7. Life Off My Years – Lee Brice Written by Eric Church, Michael Heeney, Jeff Hyde. 8. All Alright – Zac Brown Band Written by Eric Church, Zac Brown, Jimmy De Martini, Wyatt Durrette, John Driskell Hopkins. 9. The World Needs A Drink – Terri Clark Written by Eric Church and Casey Beathard. 10. You, Me And The River – Chris Janson Written by Eric Church