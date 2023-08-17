10 Country Hits That Were Originally Someone Else’s Song

In country music, some favorite songs have a special story. Most songs are written by the people who sing them, but there’s a group of songs that were given to other singers. These songs become special when someone else sings them. They were written for one person, but they sound great when someone else sings with their own style. This shows that a good song can be loved by many people, even in different ways.
Check out these 10 country hits that you might have not known who they were originally written by!
1. Riser – Steve Moakler ( Recorded by Dierks Bentley)
Steve Moakler’s rendition slightly varies from Bentley’s, yet there’s no doubt that it maintains the same heartening essence. The singer-songwriter delivers his rendition armed solely with an acoustic guitar, infusing his distinctively raw vocals to add his personal flair and heartfelt emotion to the track.
2. Good Directions – Luke Bryan ( Recorded by Billy Currington)
Crafted by Luke Bryan in collaboration with Rachel Thibodeau before the inception of his own artist career, the chart-topping song found its place in Billy Currington’s album “Doin’ Somethin’ Right.” The song made its debut in 2006, showcasing Currington’s musical prowess
3. Big Green Tractor – David Lee Murphy (Recorded by Jason Aldean)
“Big Green Tractor,” written by David Lee Murphy and Jim Collins, saw its initial recording and release through Jason Aldean in 2009.
4. Your Man – Chirs Stapleton ( Recorded by Josh Turner)
Penned by Chris Stapleton, “Your Man” marked Josh Turner’s inaugural number one hit on the charts.
5. Mama’s Broken Heart – Kacey Musgraves (Recorded by Miranda Lambert)
This iconic hit by Miranda Lambert was co-written by Kacey Musgraves, Shane McAnally, and Brandy Clark. Hailing from Texas, both Musgraves and Lambert shared a deep-rooted connection.
6. Cop Car – Sam Hunt ( Recorded by Keith Urban)
Sam Hunt contributed his songwriting skills to Keith Urban’s “Cop Car.” This collaboration resulted in a heartfelt track that merged Hunt’s lyrical finesse with Urban’s melodic prowess, creating a memorable and emotionally resonant song in the country music landscape.
7. Get Me Some of That – Cole Swindell ( Recorded by Thomas Rhett)
“Get Me Some of That,” written by Cole Swindell in collaboration with Rhett Akins (Thomas Rhett’s father) and Michael Carter, found its place as a hit single on Thomas Rhett’s debut album, titled “It Goes Like This.”
8. Cruise – Chase Rice ( Recorded by FGL)
The chart-topping hit “Cruise” by Florida Georgia Line was crafted by Chase Rice and Jesse Rice. This song not only propelled Florida Georgia Line’s career but also provided Chase Rice with a significant boost in the country music realm.
9. More Than a Memory – Lee Brice ( Recorded by Garth Brooks)
“More Than a Memory” was co-written by Lee Brice, Billy Montana, and Kyle Jacobs. When Brooks released it in 2007, the track achieved a historic feat by becoming the first song to debut at No. 1 on the U.S. Billboard Hot Country Songs chart. Additionally, it marked Brooks’ first chart-topping hit since 1998’s “To Make You Feel My Love.”
10. Up Down – Hardy ( Recorded by Morgan Wallen)
-
Commercial Free Cash!
-
History Made In County Music With Top Three Songs on the Hot 100
-
Caption Ideas For Country Concerts!
-
Listen Live To Win Taylor Swift Tickets!
-
Zac Brown Band Setlist
-
Enter To Win A Pre-Party With Chayce Beckham!
-
New Details Of Eric Church's New Nashville Destination: Chiefs
-
Walker Hayes: Duck Buck Tour Setlist