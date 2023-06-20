Listen Live
Back To Events

Win Coors Light Party Deck Tickets To See Dierks Bentley!

Add to Calendar
dierks ticket drop
  • Date/time: June 23rd, 9:00pm to 10:00pm
  • Venue: Kilroy's Downtown
  • Address: 201 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN, 46225

Join Mindy Winkler and Hank FM at Kilroy’s Downtown on Friday, June 23 to WIN tickets to the Coors Light Party Deck at Ruoff Music Center to see Dierks Bentley on July 9th !

 

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Recent Comments

No comments to show.

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close