Live Nation’s Concert Week: $25 All-In Tickets

Published on May 1, 2024

Live Nation is bringing Concert Week back for the 10th year! From May 8 – May 14, fans can purchase tickets to shows labeled “Concert Week Promotion” for just $25, all fees included. Local Live Nation venues like Ruoff Music Center, Everwise Amphitheater, and the Old National Centre will be participating. Visit livenation.com/concertweek to see the full list of shows.

 

