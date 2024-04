Reba McEntire is set to host the 59th Academy of Country Music Awards for the 17th time. The news was confirmed by the Academy of Country Music (ACM), Prime Video, and Dick Clark Productions (DCP) early this morning.

“I am tickled to pieces to get to host the ACM Awards for the 17th time!” McEntire shared. “What an honor to have been part of the past, present, and now the future of the Academy of Country Music with Amazon Prime Video. I can’t wait to get to Texas and see everybody May 16th!”

McEntire not only holds the record for the most hosting gigs but also boasts 16 ACM Award victories and numerous nominations, including nine for ACM Entertainer of the Year. In addition to hosting duties, she will perform new music during the awards ceremony.

The nominees for the 59th ACM Awards were announced earlier, with Luke Combs, Megan Moroney, and Morgan Wallen leading the pack. Combs secured eight nominations, while Moroney and Wallen each earned six. Other top nominees include Cody Johnson, Chris Stapleton, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll, and Jordan Davis.

The 2024 ACM Awards will air on Thursday, May 16, exclusively live on Prime Video from Ford Center at The Star in Frisco, Texas.