Is Ryan Gosling a Chris Stapleton Super Fan?

Chris Stapleton is the musical guest on SNL this week. Stapleton will be making his third appearance on the show as a musical guest.
Ryan Gosling will be the host that night and ahead of the show, Gosling showcased his love for the country superstar in a hilarious SNL promo.
In the clip, Gosling is seen wearing a Chris Stapleton “White Horse” t-shirt while holding a photo. Preparing to meet Stapleton in his dressing room, Gosling hypes himself up as he tries to come up with the best opening line possible to make a good impression on the Kentucky native.
