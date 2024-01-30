- Date/time: Apr 18
- Venue: Gainbridge Fieldhouse
- Address: 125 S Pennsylvania St, Indianapolis, IN, 46204
Tim McGraw is coming to Indianapolis on April 18th at Gainbridge Fieldhouse with special guest Carly Pearce!
