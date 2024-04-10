Wynonna Judd’s Daughter Grace Kelley Arrested: Exposing Herself on Alabama Highway

Wynonna Judd’s daughter, Grace Kelley, was apprehended in Alabama on Friday for allegedly exposing herself on a public highway, according to police records. The 27-year-old was taken into custody at Elmore County Jail on April 5 around 5:05 p.m. Kelley faces charges of indecent exposure and obstructing governmental operations, both classified as misdemeanors, with her bond set at $1,000. As of Tuesday afternoon, she remains incarcerated.

Reports indicate that Kelley purportedly exposed her breasts and lower body at the intersection of Interstate 65 and Highway 14 in Millbrook, Alabama, as detailed in charging documents obtained by AL.com. Millbrook is listed as Kelley’s current city of residence according to her booking information. Allegedly, she sat on the roadside, declined to provide police identification, and resisted cooperation when detained. Her initial court appearance is scheduled for April 11.

Kelley has encountered legal issues previously. In 2016, she was arrested for methamphetamine possession, leading to a 30-day jail term followed by a court-ordered drug recovery program. However, she departed the program prematurely and received an eight-year sentence at the West Tennessee State Penitentiary. Granted parole, she was released in November 2019 but was re-arrested in August 2021 for violating probation. Released in December 2022, she faced another arrest in May 2023 for parole and order of protection violations, subsequently released in October 2023.

In March 2022, Kelley gave birth to her daughter, Kaliyah Chanel, while on temporary leave from jail. Since then, Wynonna, aged 59, has been caring for her granddaughter.