The Ultimate Tailgate – 10/5

Ultimate Colts Tailgate
  • Date/time: Oct 5, 9:30am to 1:00pm
  • Venue: Slippery Noodle Inn
  • Address: 372 S Meridian St, Indianapolis, IN 46225

Join us downtown at The Slippery Noodle Inn on Sunday, October 5th for the Ultimate Tailgate before some action at Lucas Oil Stadium!

We will have food, drinks, station swag and more!

Stay refreshed with:

  • $6 Neutrl seltzers
  • $5.75 Michelob Ultra and Bud Light beers
  • $7 Jack Daniels cocktails
  • $8 Bloody Mary’s and Maria’s Margaritas

The tailgate opens at 9:30AM so come down to kick off your Sunday Funday with us, before the pigskin flies at 1PM in Lucas Oil Stadium.

