Listen Live
Close
Local

Thomas Rhett to Perform at LIV Golf Indianapolis in August

LIV Golf announced on Thursday that country music superstar Thomas Rhett will take the stage at The Club at Chatham Hills in Westfield on Friday, August 21.

Published on March 26, 2026

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve with Ryan Seacrest 2025
Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Country music singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett will perform at LIV Golf Indianapolis in August.

Rhett will take the stage for the After Play concert on Friday, August 21, at The Club at Chatham Hills. His performance will begin immediately at the conclusion of Round 2 of the League’s Individual Championship event, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Country music singer Riley Green and pop and R&B star Jason Derulo were the performers for last year’s inaugural LIV Golf event at the golf club in Westfield.

LIV Golf has not yet announced who will perform on Saturday, August 22.

Thomas Rhett to Perform at LIV Golf Indianapolis in August was originally published on wibc.com

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Tyler Nance
Trending
phone app
Listen Live  |  Hannah Fink

Access HANK FM From Your Phone!

CS
11 Items
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Top 10 Country baseball Walk-Up Songs in 2025

hudson westbrook flatland calvary hank up close concert
Country Music News  |  Nick Cottongim

Register To Win | Annie & Cole Up Close Concert With Flatland Calvary or Hudson Westbrook

Zac Brown Band In Concert - Sacramento, CA 2010
Entertainment  |  anniefoxradio

Zac Brown Band’s “Give It Away” Named 2026 NCAA Tournament Anthem

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Show
Entertainment  |  coledunbar1

Luke Combs Says Encouraging Young Artists Feels Like a Superpower

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
10 Items
Celebrity  |  Editorial Staff

10 Photos Of Ella Langley We Love The Most

Music Survey HANK FM
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!

The 59th Annual CMA Awards - Arrivals
Music  |  anniefoxradio

Luke Combs and Wife Nicole Welcome Baby Boy

Chase RIce - Coming To Indianapolis - Buy & Win Tickets
Contests  |  Nick Cottongim

Win Tickets: Chase Rice

Big Machine 20 Anniversary Concert - Live on Lower Broad
Entertainment  |  anniefoxradio

Carly Pearce and Riley Green Announce Sultry New Duet

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close