Source: Christopher Polk / Getty

WESTFIELD, Ind. — Country music singer-songwriter Thomas Rhett will perform at LIV Golf Indianapolis in August.

Rhett will take the stage for the After Play concert on Friday, August 21, at The Club at Chatham Hills. His performance will begin immediately at the conclusion of Round 2 of the League’s Individual Championship event, at approximately 5:30 p.m.

Country music singer Riley Green and pop and R&B star Jason Derulo were the performers for last year’s inaugural LIV Golf event at the golf club in Westfield.

LIV Golf has not yet announced who will perform on Saturday, August 22.

Thomas Rhett to Perform at LIV Golf Indianapolis in August was originally published on wibc.com