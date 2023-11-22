- Date/time: Nov 28, 10:00am to 2:00pm
- Venue: Pilot Travel Center
- Address: 2640 North 600, West Greenfield, IN, 46140
Pilot Company and Hankfm invite you to come join us in celebrating the Grand Reopening of the Pilot Travel Center in Greenfield on Nov 28th from 10am to 2pm hosted by Annie & Cole!
Guest spoke and Pilot listened-the Travel Center has been rebuilt from the ground up! This can’t miss event will feature food samplings and ticket giveaways to some of the best local events in the area! Come by during the celebration to see all that you new Pilot Travel Center has to offer and receive food and beverage discounts and a chance to win gas gift cards!
Pilot is deeply committed to the communities they serve and is proud to be donating a total of $20,000 to two local school-Greenfield central community school district and mount vernon school district.
