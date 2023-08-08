Listen Live
Back To Events

Peterman Brothers Tailgate On Georgia Street | August 19th

Add to Calendar
tailgate
  • Date/time: Aug 19, 4:00pm to 7:00pm
  • Venue: Georgia Street
  • Address: Downtown Indianapolis

When it’s football season, that also means it’s tailgate season!

Prior to Colts home games plan on stopping by the Tailgate On Georgia Street! The Peterman Brothers will be there too!

There will be Beer – Fat Tire from New Belgium Brewing, Live Music, food, and a chance to talk with Brendan King!

 

There is no better place to get yourself prepared to root on the Colts to a VICTORY!

 

Tailgate Event Date:

Colts vs Bears – August 19 | 4PM – 7PM

 

Future Tailgate Event Date:

Colts vs Jaguars – September 10th | 10 AM – 1PM

Colts vs Rams – October 1st | 10 AM – 1PM

Colts vs Titans – October 8th | 10 AM – 1PM

Colts vs Browns – October 22nd | 10 AM – 1PM

Colts vs Saints – October 29th | 10 AM – 1PM

Click the Peterman Brothers logo to learn more about the Peterman Brothers – Heating/Cooling/Plumbing/Electrical Business! You won’t regret it!

tailgate

 

Main Event Sponsor

tailgate

 

Event Sponsor & On Location 

tailgate

Liquor License Provider

More from Country 97.1 HANK FM

Recent Comments

No comments to show.

Country 97.1 HANK FM

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close