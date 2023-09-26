- Date/time: Apr 4, 7:00pm to Apr 5, 11:00pm
- Venue: Lucas Oil
- Address: 500 S Capital Ave, Indianapolis, IN, 46225
Country Superstar Morgan Wallen will take the stage at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 4th& 5th in 2024!
Register NOW for access to tickets at MorganWallen.com.
Tickets for One Night At A Time 2024 will be using advance registration to ensure more tickets get into the hands of fans directly by helping to filter out bots from the ticket purchase process.
Fans can register now through Sunday, October 1 at 11:59 PM PT HERE.
Once registration closes, fans will be randomly selected to receive a day/time of the presale along with a code that grants them access to the presale.
Morgan Wallen With special guests: Bailey Zimmerman, Nate Smith, and Lauren Watkins!
