Luke Bryan: Mind of a Country Boy Tour 2024

- Date/time: Sep 7
- Venue: Ruoff Music Center
- Address: 12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN, 46060
Luke Bryan is heading to Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, September 7, 2024 for the Mind of a Country Boy Tour 2024 with special guests George Birge, Larry Fleet and Ella Langley!
Get presale tickets Thursday, February 8 at 10am with the presale code: RUOFF35
On Sale Friday, February 9 at 10am
More from Country 97.1 HANK FM
-
New Country Cash!
-
Toby Keith's Resilience: Faith and Fortitude in His Stomach Cancer Battle
-
Elvis Presley's Final Show: A Historic Night in Indianapolis, Indiana
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
[UPDATE: CHARGES DROPPED]Chris Young Arrested After Altercation with Alcohol
-
Kane Brown and Katelyn Choose A Name For Their Son
-
Brooks & Dunn Announces Electrifying REBOOT 2024 Tour
-
Choose The Music We Play On Hank FM!