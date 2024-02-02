Listen Live
Luke Bryan: Mind of a Country Boy Tour 2024

  • Date/time: Sep 7
  • Venue: Ruoff Music Center
  • Address: 12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN, 46060
Luke Bryan is heading to Ruoff Music Center on Saturday, September 7, 2024 for the Mind of a Country Boy Tour 2024 with special guests George Birge, Larry Fleet and Ella Langley!
🎫 Get presale tickets Thursday, February 8 at 10am with the presale code: RUOFF35
▶️ On Sale Friday, February 9 at 10am
