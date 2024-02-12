- Date/time: Jun 14, 12:00am
- Venue: Ruoff Music Center
- Address: 12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN, 46060
Dierks Bentley Gravel & Gold Tour with special guests Chase Rice and Graham Barham on Friday June 14 at Ruoff Music Center!
🎫 Presale begins Thursday, February 15 at 10am with code”RUOFF35″
