Dierks Bentley Gravel & Gold Tour

Dierks Bentley
  • Date/time: Jun 14, 12:00am
  • Venue: Ruoff Music Center
  • Address: 12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN, 46060
Dierks Bentley Gravel & Gold Tour with special guests Chase Rice and Graham Barham on Friday June 14 at Ruoff Music Center!
🎫 Presale begins Thursday, February 15 at 10am with code”RUOFF35″
