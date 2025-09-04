Bud Light Football Fest | November 6th

- Date/time: Nov 6, 6:00pm to 8:00pm
- Venue: Buffalo Wild Wings
- Address: 5901 Scatterfield Road, Anderson
Don’t miss FOOTBALL FEST with Annie & Cole!
Join us at a Buffalo Wild Wings near you this Colt’s season and compete in our football toss game for your chance to win exclusive prizes, courtesy of Bud Light!
The top contestant with the highest combined points will win:
Colts Tickets
Swag
Invitation to Finals = for a chance to win SUPERBOWL tickets!
THIS WEEK, JOIN US AT THE BUFFALO WILD WINGS IN ANDERSON FOR YOUR CHANCE TO WIN!
5901 SCATTERFIELD ROAD, ANDERSON
Can’t make it this week but still want a chance to win? Visit us at a future Football Fest event:
November 13th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 2514 LAKE CIRCLE DR., INDIANAPOLIS
November 20st | Buffalo Wild Wings – 8020 US 31 SOUTH, INDIANAPOLIS
December 4th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 2747 E 62ND ST., INDIANAPOLIS
December 11th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 7 E. WASHINGTON ST., INDIANAPOLIS
December 18th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 6123 CRAWFORDSVILLE RD., SPEEDWAY
December 26th | Buffalo Wild Wings – 2330 N. MORTON ST., FRANKLIN
January 1st or 2nd | Buffalo Wild Wings – 2470 N. LEBANON ST., LEBANON
-
New Country Cash!
-
Top 10 Country Artists of 2025
-
Grand Opening: Clayton’s Country Bar Brings Nashville Vibes to Downtown Indy
-
Morgan Wallen’s Dating History
-
The Top 10 Richest Country Singers In The World
-
The Hottest Male Country Singers Who Are Total Eye Candy
-
Morgan Wallen’s "I’m The Problem Tour 2025" – Full List of Tour Dates
-
Country Music Themed Fantasy Football Names