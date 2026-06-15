Fueling Freedom Event at CountryMark with Mindy Winkler

CountryMark’s annual FUELING FREEDOM is back on Friday, June 26th!



We want to see you at the CountryMark in Greenfield as we support local military families! Fill up your tank with CountryMark TOP TIER gasoline and premium diesel AND register to WIN a $150 Gas Card ✨50 cents from every gallon of gas sold goes to military families in need from 12p-5p that day.



Our very own Mindy Winkler will be there from 12PM-2PM to join in on the fun!

Come by for hamburgers and hot dogs and to celebrate America! 🎉

100% of the proceeds from Fueling Freedom will go to local organizations benefitting military families including the National Guard Family Readiness Groups and the United Service Organizations (USO).

Can’t make it in person? You can still contribute by donating online today at https://www.zeffy.com/en-US/ticketing/fueling-freedom