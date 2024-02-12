- Date/time: Jul 12
- Venue: Ruoff Music Center
- Address: 12880 E 146th St, Noblesville, IN, 46060
Bret Michaels with Chris Janson, Don Felder, Dee Snider, Lou Gramm is coming to Ruoff Music Center on Friday, July 12
