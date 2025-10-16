Listen Live
29th Annual Safe Night Halloween Trunk or Treat

Safe Night Trick or Treat
  • Date/time: Oct 31
  • Venue: Indiana State Fairgrounds

Halloween Night • Indiana State Fairgrounds • Free Admission

Join us for one of Central Indiana’s favorite community traditions — the 29th Annual Safe Night Halloween Trunk or Treat!

Oct 31, 2025 | 5:00 PM – 7:00 PM

This year, more than 3,000 children are expected to celebrate Halloween in a fun, safe, and family-friendly environment at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Bring the kids, dress up, and enjoy an unforgettable evening filled with candy, costumes, music, and memories!

Your support helps keep this FREE community event alive for families across Indiana.

