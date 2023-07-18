Miranda Lambert Shames Selfie Taking Fans During Show

Las Vegas is no stranger to wild and memorable moments, but when country sensation Miranda Lambert took to the stage during her Las Vegas Residency at Planet Hollywood, she encountered a situation that left her less than pleased. As the talented singer performed her hit single “Tin Man,” she noticed some concertgoers attempting to capture the moment on their phones, prioritizing selfies over truly experiencing the magic of her live performance.

The incident was captured on TikTok by a user known as @redneckinvegas, who captioned the video with the words, “Miranda said it’s My Show.” In the clip, Lambert pauses her performance and addresses the audience directly, expressing her frustration. “I’m gonna stop right here for a second… sorry,” she began. “These girls are worried about their selfie and not listening to the songs is pissing me off a little bit. I don’t like it, at all. We’re here to hear some country music tonight. I’m here singing some country dang music.”

With a wave of her hand, Lambert signaled for the fans to take a seat and mouthed the words “sit down,” sending a clear message that she expected them to respect the moment and focus on the music. The tension in the air was palpable as she asked the crowd, “Shall we start again?” After collecting herself, Lambert resumed her performance, but some attendees near the person recording the incident were seen leaving the show in solidarity, expressing their disapproval of the selfie-taking behavior.

“It felt like I was back at school with the teacher scolding me for doing something wrong and telling me to sit down back in my place,” shared Adela Calin, a concertgoer who attended Miranda Lambert’s Las Vegas Residency show, in an interview with NBC News on Monday.

Calin expressed her perspective on the incident, stating, “I feel like she was determined to make us look like we were young, immature, and vain. But we were just grown women in our 30s to 60s trying to take a picture.”

Despite being taken aback by the country singer’s reaction, Calin defended the group’s intention, noting that the selfie took “30 seconds at most.” She further explained, “We were so excited because I think we had the best seats in the house in the whole theater.”

A representative for Lambert declined to provide further comment about the incident at this time, leaving fans to speculate on social media. TikTok users, in particular, were quick to share their opinions in the video’s comment section. While some understood Lambert’s perspective, others felt she could have addressed the situation differently.

“Imagine it was their favorite song, and they were taking a video and were excited…,” wrote one commenter, suggesting that perhaps the fans were simply trying to capture a cherished memory. Another person chimed in, “She could have finished her song and just said some blanket statement like ‘let’s try to be in the moment and stay off our phones’ if she felt like.”

On the other hand, some fans came to Lambert’s defense, supporting her decision to call out the selfie-takers. “So glad she called them out!” one fan wrote. “Probably distracting everybody around them! You go, Miranda!” Another user expressed appreciation for Lambert’s stance, stating, “We often miss the moments we are existing in because we are too consumed with our phones. Much respect to Miranda.”

As Lambert’s Las Vegas Residency continues, it remains to be seen how this incident will shape the behavior of future audiences attending her shows. One thing is clear, though – the power of technology and the age of the smartphone have certainly added a new dimension to the concert-going experience.