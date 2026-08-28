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Common driver errors that lead to devastating road collisions every day

Understanding the root causes of motor vehicle accidents helps keep your family safe. Discover practical advice for avoiding common road hazards.

Published on August 28, 2026
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Causes of motor vehicle accidents and safe driving tips
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Distracted driving and speeding are common driver errors that lead to motor vehicle accidents. Driving under the influence (DUI) is another dangerous mistake, causing severe property damage, injuries, and even deaths. 

Understanding these road and highway collision factors is crucial, as human error is behind most traffic incidents. As the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Highway Administration (FHWA) states, a commonly cited figure is human error contributing to over 90% of traffic crashes, many of which are road user-related.

What Is the First Thing You Do After an Accident? 

The first thing you should do is stop your vehicle. If possible, maneuver your car to the side of the road where it’s safer or engage your hazard lights to alert other motorists. 

Next, check yourself and your passengers for injuries. Do the same with anyone else involved. If there’s anyone hurt, call 911 and request police attendance. 

Then, document the scene of the crash, taking photos of vehicle damage and injuries, as advised by this New Jersey car accident lawyer guide. Exchange contact and insurance details with the other involved drivers, and if there are any, the testimonies and contact info of witnesses. 

Are Car Accidents Public Record? 

Reports for motor vehicle accidents usually stay confidential for a specified period of time, with state or jurisdiction variations.

In Indiana, for instance, law enforcement officers have up to three working days to complete accident reports, notes the Avon Police Department. Once available, they’re available 24 hours a day for a nominal fee of $12 via the BuyCrash website. 

What Are Common Driver Errors That Lead to Devastating Road Collisions?

From distracted driving risks to speeding and drunk driving, these driver errors are all dangerous. They’re also leading causes of premature deaths, which is why every driver should instead engage in safe driving habits, such as: 

  • Tuning out distractions (e.g., activating “Don’t Disturb” on phones)
  • Driving within allowed speed limits
  • Never drinking and driving

Distracted Driving 

In 2024 alone, distracted driving-related vehicle traffic crashes claimed at least 3,208 lives, the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) reports. They also injured 315,167 people. 

Distracted driving can take many forms and can lead to other risk factors like tailgating hazards. Examples include driving while: 

  • Texting
  • Calling
  • Chatting with a passenger or someone on the phone
  • Twiddling with the infotainment system
  • Eating

Excessive Speeding 

Excessive speeding is another leading cause of motor vehicle accidents because it lengthens stopping distances. It also shortens the time a driver has to react, such as if something suddenly appears on the road immediately in front of them (e.g., an animal).

Drunk Driving 

Another of the most common driver errors and leading cause of motor vehicle accidents, drunk-driving crashes are so dangerous they killed 11,904 people in 2024 alone, per the NHTSA. The agency further notes that all these deaths were preventable, considering all drivers know that alcohol is highly impairing.

Awareness: Key to Avoiding Motor Vehicle Accidents

It pays to learn more about distracted driving, excessive speeding, and drunk driving, as they’re all crash factors and underlying causes of motor vehicle accidents. Even if you don’t engage in them, you can at least take proactive steps to better respond with defensive driving techniques if you encounter such behaviors. 

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