Patriot Day Playlist

Today marks the anniversary of the September 11th terrorist attacks. Since that fateful day in 2001, Congress has dedicated today as “Patriot Day” and “National Day of Service and Remembrance”. The White House released this statement:

Over the last 23 years, what was destroyed, we have repaired. What was threatened, we have fortified. What was attacked — the indomitable American spirit — prevailed. That is who we are. That is the soul of our Nation. There is nothing we cannot accomplish when we defend with all our hearts that which makes us unique in the world: our democracy. That is what the heroes and patriots of 9/11 did. And that is what we must all continue to do today.