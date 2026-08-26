Dolly Parton’s Top 5 Most Famous Sayings

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Top 5 Dolly Parton Sayings Of All-Time

Dolly Parton didn’t just write hit songs she wrote wisdom. Over decades in the spotlight, she became just as famous for her sharp wit and down-home wisdom as she was for her music, dropping one-liners that were equal parts hilarious, self-deprecating, and quietly profound.

Whether she was talking about self-image, ambition, faith, or just how much it costs to look that glamorous, Dolly had a way of turning everyday truths into lines people wanted to remember, repeat, and even embroider on pillows.

Her sayings came from interviews, books, speeches, and social media over the course of her career, and together they paint a picture of a woman who never took herself too seriously, but always took her values seriously.

As we remember her legacy, here are five of Dolly’s most famous sayings and where they came from.

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“Find out who you are, and do it on purpose.”

One of her most quoted lines, shared repeatedly in interviews, including with TODAY, where she expanded on staying true to yourself rather than copying others.