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Fishers Approves Two Outdoor Refreshment Areas Starting Sept. 1

Published on August 19, 2026
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Aerial view of a large commercial and industrial area with numerous buildings, roads, and parking lots.
Source: Fox 59 / FOX 59

FISHERS, Ind. — The Fishers Common Council has voted to establish two Designated Outdoor Refreshment Areas (DORAs), allowing patrons 21 and older to carry open alcoholic beverages in designated district boundaries.

The new zones will cover the Nickel Plate District and the Fishers District. Subject to final approval from the Indiana Alcohol and Tobacco Commission, implementation is scheduled for Sept. 1. Operating Hours are Monday – Thursday: 4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m. and Friday – Sunday: 8:00 a.m. to 11:00 p.m.

Aerial view of a large university campus with multiple buildings, roads, and parking lots.
Source: Fox 59 / FOX 59

To comply with the new ordinance, participating businesses and customers must adhere to strict regulations:

Approved Containers: Drinks must be served in non-breakable containers (plastic cups, plastic bottles, or aluminum cans) bearing an official DORA logo. Glass is strictly prohibited.

Serving Limits: Patrons are limited to purchasing two drinks at a time.

Volume Limits: Maximum serving sizes are set at 16 ounces for beer, 12 ounces for wine/ciders/seltzers, and 10 ounces for mixed drinks (max two ounces of spirits).

Boundary Rules: Alcohol purchased within the DORA cannot be taken outside district boundaries or brought into non-participating establishments. Outside alcohol is not permitted.

Entryway Signage: Vendors must provide outdoor trash receptacles and post official rule notices at main entrances.

The Fishers Police Department and the Department of Planning, Community, and Economic Development will enforce the regulations. Violators face a $250 fine, which increases to $500 if unpaid after 30 days. City officials retain the authority to temporarily suspend DORA operations for public health and safety reasons.

Fishers joins several other Indiana municipalities—including Carmel, Noblesville, Westfield, and Indianapolis—that have adopted DORAs in recent years.

Fishers Approves Two Outdoor Refreshment Areas Starting Sept. 1 was originally published on wibc.com

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