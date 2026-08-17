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Indiana Flooding: Live Updates

Flood alerts are available by texting INDYFLOOD26 to 67283.

Published on August 17, 2026
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Local Weather U.S.
Source: Michael Hickey / Getty

1:54 P.M. | INDIANAPOLIS

The worst of the White River flooding appears to be over, but flooding impacts will continue for several days, according to Jason Puma with the National Weather Service in Indianapolis.

Puma says the river crest is moving through Morgan County and may have just passed Centerton. Flood warnings remain in effect as water levels stay above flood stage in several areas.

Another round of rain is possible late Tuesday into Wednesday, but Puma says rainfall totals should generally stay below a quarter-inch, limiting the threat of additional significant flooding.

12:45 P.M. | MORGAN COUNTY WATER RESCUE

A man was rescued Monday morning in Morgan County.

The water rescue was made just after 7 a.m. in the 6700 block of East Centenary Road in Mooresville.

The Madison Township Fire Department said a delivery driver drove around barricades into high water. He had to jump onto the roof of his car and seek help.

Multiple boats and rescue swimmers were used to rescue the man.

The Madison Township Fire Department has also rescued 10 people and several pets from flooded homes near Smokey Row Road and State Road 144. A failed quarry levee caused the flooding.

10:55 A.M. | MONROE RESERVOIR

An Indianapolis man died Sunday after he was pulled from Monroe Reservoir in Monroe County.

Indiana DNR conservation officers said 58-year-old Jeffrey Cox was recovered from the reservoir near Allen’s Creek around 3:53 p.m. Sunday after someone reported an unconscious person in the water.

Investigators said Cox had been boating with a group when he went missing while the boat was anchored. He was unaccounted for about five to 10 minutes before he was found unresponsive near the boat.

Cox was not wearing a life jacket, according to investigators. He was pronounced dead around 4:55 p.m.

The investigation remains ongoing. Indiana Conservation Officers are reminding people to wear a life jacket whenever they are on or near the water.

5:00 A.M. | MARION COUNTY FLOODING

Flood waters are falling in Marion County, but some areas remain unsafe Monday morning.

The White River at Nora and 82nd Street is down to 18.56 feet, about three feet below its crest. The flooding is moving south toward Morgan County.

More rain is possible Monday, but officials don’t expect it to significantly raise water levels.

Ravenswood remains one of the areas of concern. Officials are asking residents to stay away from flooded homes until conditions improve.

Indianapolis firefighters have made 56 flood rescues involving about 100 people and 48 pets. One person was taken to the hospital after being injured in Ravenswood.

The city is offering flood resources, including shelters, damage reporting and cleanup information at indy.gov/activity/flood-resources.

Residents should document damage, take photos and contact their insurance companies. Flood alerts are available by texting INDYFLOOD26 to 67283.

5:10 A.M. | STATE FLOOD RESPONSE

Gov. Mike Braun and Indiana Department of Homeland Security Executive Director Jonathan Whitham are expected to hold a briefing at 2:40 p.m. Monday in Indianapolis on the state’s ongoing flood response.

5:30 A.M. | STATEWIDE

Seven people have died in Indiana following severe storms and catastrophic flooding that began Tuesday.

Indiana Flooding: Live Updates was originally published on wibc.com

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