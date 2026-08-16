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Floodwaters Recede in Hamilton County, Leave Damage

High waters are beginning to recede across Hamilton County, but leaders warn the path to recovery will take time.

Published on August 16, 2026
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Flooded street with several submerged vehicles, with a "STOP DO NOT ENTER" sign visible.
Source: FOX 59 / Weather

HAMILTON COUNTY, Ind. — High waters are beginning to recede across Hamilton County following historic flooding along the White River, but leaders warn the path to recovery will take time.

The White River hit an unprecedented peak over the weekend, cresting at 24.6 feet. That mark shattered the previous record of 23.8 feet set in 1913.

By Sunday morning, levels had dropped to 21 feet. While a break in the weather offered temporary relief, hazards remain as crews evaluate damage and neighborhood infrastructure.

Hamilton County Commissioner Christine Altman identified the Hazel Dell Parkway bridge between 96th and 106th streets as the county’s major structural loss so far. Flooding and backflow from the White River washed away fill materials behind the abutment, creating sinkholes and compromising structural integrity.

“It’s not raining, and the water is receding,” Altman said in a Sunday joint news conference. “At the county level, we initially know we lost one significant asset, and that is the bridge on Hazel Dell Parkway. We have engineers currently assessing that bridge to determine whether it is repairable or if unfortunately it is a full replacement. We pledge to you that we will work together and we will coordinate with both the non-profits and with our own resources along with state and federal resources and direct people to help where we can.”

The flooding reached levels not seen in 113 years, according to state officials. Water affected over 200 properties in Carmel and displaced about 40 people. Mayor Sue Finkam asked the public to stay away from unstable sites, specifically the Hazel Dell bridge, where people had been gathering by car and with drones.

“We’ve got enough going on there that we love the concern, but don’t need the help,” Finkam said. “As we turn our attention today to maintenance and then, of course, stability and assessment, we again ask residents: take great care before coming back to their homes.”

In Noblesville, floodwaters forced the voluntary evacuation of about 170 people over a 72-hour period as the high waters inundated more than 550 homes. Hardest-hit areas included the Riverwood community north of downtown, the southwest quadrant near the river, and Federal Hill Commons.

“Natural disasters like this do not know city boundaries or county boundaries,” Noblesville Mayor Chris Jensen said. “We are truly all in this together and we are here to assist one another.”

Residents seeking assistance can call 317-645-3261 or visit the central assistance hub inside Expo Hall, Room A, at the Hamilton County 4-H Fairgrounds in Noblesville.

Floodwaters Recede in Hamilton County, Leave Damage was originally published on wibc.com

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